DJ Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase

VALBIOTIS SA Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase 11-Dec-2023 / 21:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights with the introduction of a priority period for a gross amount of EUR15.0M secured by subscription agreements of up to 91.7% of its gross amount -- Terms of Operation ? An issue for an initial amount of EUR15.0M secured by subscription agreements of 91.7%. ? Subscription price per New Share: EUR4.46 representing a discount of 20.1% relative to the closing price on the day the terms and conditions are set by the Board of Directors. ? Priority subscription period open from December 13, 2023, to December 19, 2023, open to the Company's shareholders at the close of trading on December 12, 2023. ? Subscription period under the Public Offering and the Global Investment: From December 13, 2023, to December 19, 2023, inclusive. -- Capital increase secured by subscription and guarantee commitments for a total value of EUR13.8M, i.e., 91.7% of the amount of the operation La Rochelle, December 11, 2023 (09:00 pm CET) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a commercially oriented company, specializing in dietary supplements, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces the launch of a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights and implementation of a priority subscription period for existing shareholders in the amount of EUR15.0M through the issue of 3,363,229 New Shares at a unit price of EUR4.46, representing a discount of 20.1% relative to the closing price on December 8, 2023 (EUR5.58), and a discount of 16.5% relative to the volume-weighted average of the 5 trading sessions preceding the Board's decision to set the issue price (EUR5.34). Sébastien PELTIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Founder of Valbiotis: "After a decade devoted to R&D, Valbiotis is now at the forefront of innovation, with a portfolio of four plant-based dietary supplements boasting a high level of scientific proof in the prevention of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The time has come for Valbiotis to make these advances a reality, with the launch of commercialization scheduled for the first half of 2024. To support this major transition, the Company is launching a capital increase designed to ensure its future growth and enable it to finance its own growth, while maintaining its focus on its current activities. With considerable target markets, as reported in the news, the Company is positioned to meet the immediate needs of millions of patients in the prevention of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. With this capital increase open to all, Valbiotis hopes to attract a wide range of investors, and aims to become a major European player in 100% plant-based dietary supplements." Reasons for the Offering Buoyed by the excellent results of the REVERSE-IT study published earlier in the year, Valbiotis is embarking on a new phase in its development, focused on generating revenues and based on the following three strategic priorities: -- Preparing to market TOTUM.63 alongside Nestlé Health Science; -- Launching direct marketing of other products in France, including TOTUM.070 from the 1st half of 2024; -- Finalizing the signature of new global or regional licensing and/or distribution agreements with major players in nutrition and health, in addition to the global strategic partnership already signed for TOTUM.63 in February 2020 with Nestlé Health Science, bearing in mind that discussions are underway with over 60 identified prospects, while continuing its research efforts to prepare tomorrow's pipeline and complete clinical processes enabling proprietary health claims to be obtained for the majority of them, without this "label" constituting a prerequisite for marketing the products concerned. The Company is entering a new deployment phase with the start of commercialization, which, in view of the Company's expectations, requires additional financing. The net proceeds of the issue will be around EUR13.0M. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to finance: -- At 45% of net proceeds, working capital requirements, mainly a result of the need to build up inventories of raw materials to be supplied by Valbiotis to Nestlé Health Science under the supply contract, with a 1st order expected in the 1st half of 2024, and subsequently under future agreements relating to other products, as well as the financing of trade receivables. -- At 35% of net proceeds, sales and marketing activities in France (excluding TOTUM.63), including: a. Finalizing the Company's structure with a view to starting direct marketing in France. This strategic development involves: -- The need to finalize the build up of sales and marketing teams to over 40 employees by 2026, with a gradual operational ramp-up; -- The enhancement of IT tools, with the implementation of a CRM, an e-commerce site, the integration of a sales module into the ERP and, finally, the interfacing of the various tools with those of the Company's logistics partner; -- Continued securing of the supply chain; b. Financing working capital requirements linked to the build-up of raw materials and finished goods inventories; and finally -- At 20% of net proceeds, the completion of a number of clinical trials not financed by partnerships (including the Phase II/III HEART 2 trial for TOTUM.070), for an amount that is rather insignificant compared with the amounts devoted to this subject by the Company since its creation. Should the Offer be limited to the commitments received, i.e., net proceeds of EUR12.0M, the relative share of funds allocated to each objective would remain unchanged and be reduced proportionately. After taking into account 100% of the net proceeds of the Offer, i.e., EUR13.0M, and taking into account the anticipated ramp-up in activity, the Company considers that it will be able to finance its own growth in the future within the current scope of its activities, without ruling out recourse to bank financing should the need arise. A dedicated website has been created for the occasion: https://investir.valbiotis.com/ and a toll-free number is available to call free of charge: 0 805 651 652 Terms of the proposed issue of new shares Nature of the Operation and Legal Framework The fundraising proposed by Valbiotis concerns a share increase through the issue of new shares with cancellation of preferential subscription rights (DPS) but with a priority subscription period decided by the Company's Board ( Directoire) acting on a delegation of authority from the General Meeting of May 5, 2022 (11th resolution). Size of the Operation - Gross and Net proceeds from the Issue -- Amount of the Capital Increase The number of new shares (hereinafter "New Shares") is 3,363,229 shares, representing gross proceeds of EUR15.0M for the issue. Based on these assumptions, gross and net proceeds from this operation would amount to: In MEUR 91.7% issue 100% issue Gross proceeds 13.8 15.0 Issue expenses(*) 1.8 2.0 Net proceeds 12.0 13.0

(*) Including the amount of the compensation relating to subscription agreements under the guarantee (i.e., EUR812,000 = 7.0% x EUR11.6M), as well as other expenses relating to the issue.

-- Extension Clause

None, as the Company's Board has waived its right to increase the number of New Shares pursuant to Article L225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code.

Subscription Price

The subscription price has been set at EUR4.46 per New Share, comprising a par value of EUR0.10 and a share premium of EUR4.36, to be paid in full, in cash at the time of subscription. This price represents:

-- A discount of 20.1% relative to the closing price preceding the Board's decision to set the issue price(i.e., EUR5.58 on December 8, 2023), and

-- A discount of 16.5% relative to the volume-weighted average share price on the Euronext Growth Parismarket over the last 5 consecutive trading days preceding December 8, 2023, the date on which the issue price isset by the Board of Directors (EUR5.34).

Terms of the Offer

Shareholders of the Company who are recorded on December 12, 2023, will benefit from a priority subscription period on an irreducible basis of 5 trading days from December 13, 2023, to December 19, 2023 (inclusive), at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) and at 8:00 p.m. for online subscriptions.

The shares not subscribed for under the priority subscription period will be the subject of a global offering (the "Offering") comprising (a) a public offering in France (the "Public Offering") primarily aimed at individuals, and (b) a global offering (the "Global Offering") (i) in the European Union (including France) and certain other countries (excluding the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan); and (ii) in the United States.

Orders placed as part of the Offering may be reduced according to the results of irreducible subscriptions within the priority period.

Subscription within the Priority Period

The Company's shareholders benefit from a priority subscription period on an irreducible basis only, i.e., up to the amount of their share in the Company's capital.

The Capital Increase is for gross proceeds (including issue premium) of EUR15.0M, i.e., 3,363,229 New Shares.

