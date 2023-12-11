Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Frankfurt
11.12.23
08:25 Uhr
5,520 Euro
-0,080
-1,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4005,60022:21
Dow Jones News
11.12.2023 | 21:37
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital -2-

DJ Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase 

VALBIOTIS SA 
Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase 
11-Dec-2023 / 21:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Press release 
 
 
Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase 
with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights 
with the introduction of a priority period for a gross amount 
of EUR15.0M secured by subscription agreements 
of up to 91.7% of its gross amount 
 
   -- Terms of Operation 
 
 ? An issue for an initial amount of EUR15.0M secured by subscription agreements of 91.7%. 
 ? Subscription price per New Share: EUR4.46 representing a discount of 20.1% relative to the closing price on 
  the day the terms and conditions are set by the Board of Directors. 
 ? Priority subscription period open from December 13, 2023, to December 19, 2023, open to the Company's 
  shareholders at the close of trading on December 12, 2023. 
 ? Subscription period under the Public Offering and the Global Investment: From December 13, 2023, to 
  December 19, 2023, inclusive. 
 
   -- Capital increase secured by subscription and guarantee commitments for a total value of EUR13.8M, i.e., 
  91.7% of the amount of the operation 
La Rochelle, December 11, 2023 (09:00 pm CET) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a commercially 
oriented company, specializing in dietary supplements, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating 
metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces the launch of a capital increase with cancellation of preferential 
subscription rights and implementation of a priority subscription period for existing shareholders in the amount of 
EUR15.0M through the issue of 3,363,229 New Shares at a unit price of EUR4.46, representing a discount of 20.1% relative to 
the closing price on December 8, 2023 (EUR5.58), and a discount of 16.5% relative to the volume-weighted average of the 5 
trading sessions preceding the Board's decision to set the issue price (EUR5.34). 
Sébastien PELTIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Founder of Valbiotis: "After a decade devoted to R&D, 
Valbiotis is now at the forefront of innovation, with a portfolio of four plant-based dietary supplements boasting a 
high level of scientific proof in the prevention of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The time has come for 
Valbiotis to make these advances a reality, with the launch of commercialization scheduled for the first half of 2024. 
To support this major transition, the Company is launching a capital increase designed to ensure its future growth and 
enable it to finance its own growth, while maintaining its focus on its current activities. With considerable target 
markets, as reported in the news, the Company is positioned to meet the immediate needs of millions of patients in the 
prevention of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. With this capital increase open to all, Valbiotis hopes to attract 
a wide range of investors, and aims to become a major European player in 100% plant-based dietary supplements." 
 
 
 
Reasons for the Offering 
Buoyed by the excellent results of the REVERSE-IT study published earlier in the year, Valbiotis is embarking on a new 
phase in its development, focused on generating revenues and based on the following three strategic priorities: 
   -- Preparing to market TOTUM.63 alongside Nestlé Health Science; 
   -- Launching direct marketing of other products in France, including TOTUM.070 from the 1st half of 2024; 
 
   -- Finalizing the signature of new global or regional licensing and/or distribution agreements with major 
  players in nutrition and health, in addition to the global strategic partnership already signed for TOTUM.63 in 
  February 2020 with Nestlé Health Science, bearing in mind that discussions are underway with over 60 identified 
  prospects, 
while continuing its research efforts to prepare tomorrow's pipeline and complete clinical processes enabling 
proprietary health claims to be obtained for the majority of them, without this "label" constituting a prerequisite for 
marketing the products concerned. 
 
The Company is entering a new deployment phase with the start of commercialization, which, in view of the Company's 
expectations, requires additional financing. The net proceeds of the issue will be around EUR13.0M. The Company intends 
to use the net proceeds to finance: 
 
   -- At 45% of net proceeds, working capital requirements, mainly a result of the need to build up inventories 
  of raw materials to be supplied by Valbiotis to Nestlé Health Science under the supply contract, with a 1st order 
  expected in the 1st half of 2024, and subsequently under future agreements relating to other products, as well as 
  the financing of trade receivables. 
 
   -- At 35% of net proceeds, sales and marketing activities in France (excluding TOTUM.63), including: 
 a. Finalizing the Company's structure with a view to starting direct marketing in France. This strategic 
  development involves: 
   -- The need to finalize the build up of sales and marketing teams to over 40 employees by 2026, with a 
  gradual operational ramp-up; 
   -- The enhancement of IT tools, with the implementation of a CRM, an e-commerce site, the integration of a 
  sales module into the ERP and, finally, the interfacing of the various tools with those of the Company's logistics 
  partner; 
   -- Continued securing of the supply chain; 
 b. Financing working capital requirements linked to the build-up of raw materials and finished goods 
  inventories; and finally 
 
   -- At 20% of net proceeds, the completion of a number of clinical trials not financed by partnerships 
  (including the Phase II/III HEART 2 trial for TOTUM.070), for an amount that is rather insignificant compared with 
  the amounts devoted to this subject by the Company since its creation. 
 
Should the Offer be limited to the commitments received, i.e., net proceeds of EUR12.0M, the relative share of funds 
allocated to each objective would remain unchanged and be reduced proportionately. 
 
After taking into account 100% of the net proceeds of the Offer, i.e., EUR13.0M, and taking into account the anticipated 
ramp-up in activity, the Company considers that it will be able to finance its own growth in the future within the 
current scope of its activities, without ruling out recourse to bank financing should the need arise. 
A dedicated website has been created for the occasion: https://investir.valbiotis.com/ 
and a toll-free number is available to call free of charge: 0 805 651 652 
 
 
 
 
Terms of the proposed issue of new shares 
Nature of the Operation and Legal Framework 
The fundraising proposed by Valbiotis concerns a share increase through the issue of new shares with cancellation of 
preferential subscription rights (DPS) but with a priority subscription period decided by the Company's Board ( 
Directoire) acting on a delegation of authority from the General Meeting of May 5, 2022 (11th resolution). 
 
Size of the Operation - Gross and Net proceeds from the Issue 
   -- Amount of the Capital Increase 
The number of new shares (hereinafter "New Shares") is 3,363,229 shares, representing gross proceeds of EUR15.0M for the 
issue. 
 
Based on these assumptions, gross and net proceeds from this operation would amount to: 
 
In MEUR       91.7% issue 100% issue 
Gross proceeds   13.8    15.0 
Issue expenses(*) 1.8     2.0 
Net proceeds    12.0    13.0

(*) Including the amount of the compensation relating to subscription agreements under the guarantee (i.e., EUR812,000 = 7.0% x EUR11.6M), as well as other expenses relating to the issue.

-- Extension Clause

None, as the Company's Board has waived its right to increase the number of New Shares pursuant to Article L225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code.

Subscription Price

The subscription price has been set at EUR4.46 per New Share, comprising a par value of EUR0.10 and a share premium of EUR4.36, to be paid in full, in cash at the time of subscription. This price represents:

-- A discount of 20.1% relative to the closing price preceding the Board's decision to set the issue price(i.e., EUR5.58 on December 8, 2023), and

-- A discount of 16.5% relative to the volume-weighted average share price on the Euronext Growth Parismarket over the last 5 consecutive trading days preceding December 8, 2023, the date on which the issue price isset by the Board of Directors (EUR5.34).

Terms of the Offer

Shareholders of the Company who are recorded on December 12, 2023, will benefit from a priority subscription period on an irreducible basis of 5 trading days from December 13, 2023, to December 19, 2023 (inclusive), at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time) and at 8:00 p.m. for online subscriptions.

The shares not subscribed for under the priority subscription period will be the subject of a global offering (the "Offering") comprising (a) a public offering in France (the "Public Offering") primarily aimed at individuals, and (b) a global offering (the "Global Offering") (i) in the European Union (including France) and certain other countries (excluding the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan); and (ii) in the United States.

Orders placed as part of the Offering may be reduced according to the results of irreducible subscriptions within the priority period.

Subscription within the Priority Period

The Company's shareholders benefit from a priority subscription period on an irreducible basis only, i.e., up to the amount of their share in the Company's capital.

The Capital Increase is for gross proceeds (including issue premium) of EUR15.0M, i.e., 3,363,229 New Shares.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 15:04 ET (20:04 GMT)

DJ Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital -2-

In practice, each shareholder will be able to place an irreducible priority subscription order for a maximum number of Initial New Shares corresponding to (i) 3,363,229 multiplied by (ii) the number of shares they hold in the Company, divided by (iii) 12,425,378.

By way of example, a shareholder with 100 shares in the Company may place a priority irreducible subscription order for a maximum number of shares equal to: 3,363,229 x 100 / 12,425,378 = 27 New Shares.

The number of New Shares allotted will be equal to the amount of each shareholder's priority subscription order within the priority period divided by the Subscription Price, rounded down to the nearest whole number. Any shareholder entitled to subscribe for less than one New Share under this rule will be entitled to subscribe for one New Share.

This priority period is neither transferable nor negotiable, and will only benefit shareholders of the Company on record on December 12, 2023.

Indicative timetable for the operation 

December 11, 
2023     Prospectus approval by the AMF 
(after market Distribution of Valbiotis press release describing the main features of the capital increase 
close) 
December 12, Publication by EURONEXT of the notice of issue 
2023 
       Accounting day at the end of which shareholders will be entitled to a priority period 
December 13, Opening of subscriptions under the priority subscription period, the Public Offering and the Global 
2023     Offering 
December 19, Closing of subscriptions under the priority subscription period, the Public Offering and the Global 
2023     Offering at 5p.m. (Paris time) and 8p.m. for online subscriptions. 
December 21, Board (Directoire) to set the final terms and conditions of the issue. 
2023 
December 22, Publication by Valbiotis of a press release announcing the results of subscriptions. 
2023 
       Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice of admission of the new shares, indicating the final amount 
Pre-market  of the capital increase. 
December 28, Issuance of new shares - Settlement and delivery of the operation 
2023 
       Listing of the New Shares on Euronext Growth in Paris

Guarantee

The offering will not be subject to a firm guarantee within the meaning of Article L.225-145 of the French Commercial Code. Trading in the shares will therefore only begin once settlement and delivery have been completed and the depositary's certificate has been issued.

It should be noted, however, that the Company has received subscription and guarantee commitments representing 91.7% of the initial amount of this Offer, to secure the completion of the issue (see "Subscription Agreements" section).

Subscription Agreements

-- Subscription intentions of the Company's main shareholders, members of its administrative, management orsupervisory bodies

Members of the Management and Supervisory Boards will not subscribe to the Offer. With the exception of agreements received by way of guarantee from 2 shareholders for an amount of EUR8.4 million described in the summary table below, the Company has not been informed of any other intention to subscribe on the part of its main shareholders.

-- Other Agreements

Under the terms of subscription and guarantee commitments, 14 investors have irrevocably agreed to subscribe to the capital increase for a total amount of EUR5.4M.

Summary Table of Agreements 

Name            Guarantee commitment Subscription agreement Total 
Vatel Capital*       6 800 000 EUR                 6 800 000 EUR 
Eiffel Investment*     1 600 000 EUR                 1 600 000 EUR 
Cély Finance        1 000 000 EUR                 1 000 000 EUR 
Friedland Gestion     530 000 EUR                  530 000 EUR 
Gestys           450 000 EUR                  450 000 EUR 
MW Gestion         367 000 EUR                  367 000 EUR 
Nyenburgh         200 000 EUR                  200 000 EUR 
Maitice Gestion      200 000 EUR                  200 000 EUR 
WBS Hünicke        200 000 EUR                  200 000 EUR 
TVB Invest         100 000 EUR                  100 000 EUR 
Sully Patrimoine Gestion 1 150 000 EUR                  150 000 EUR 
OFI Invest                   1 000 000 EUR      1 000 000 EUR 
Hermitage Gestion Privée            512 900 EUR       512 900 EUR 
Tocqueville Finance               356 800 EUR       356 800 EUR 
Pure Capital                  200 000 EUR       200 000 EUR 
Sully Patrimoine Gestion 2           90 000 EUR        90 000 EUR 
Total           11 597 000 EUR     2 159 700 EUR      13 756 700 EUR 
*Shareholder

These agreements will enable the Offer to reach at least a 91.7% completion threshold. They would be triggered in the event that the total amount of subscriptions for New Shares (irreducible subscriptions under the priority subscription period and subscriptions under the public offering and the Global Offering) represented less than 100% of the Offering.

All guarantors will be compensated by a commission equal to 7% of the amount of their commitment, irrespective of the number of shares allocated to them. In the event of partial exercise of these subscription agreements, the guarantors will be allocated their initial commitment on a pro rata basis.

Abstention and Retention Agreements

None.

Paying Agents - Subscription Payments

Subscriptions for New Shares and payments of funds by shareholders whose shares are held in administered registered or bearer form will be received until December 19, 2023 (inclusive), by their authorized intermediary for subscriptions under the priority subscription period and under the Public Offering.

Subscriptions for New Shares and payments of funds by shareholders whose shares are held in pure registered form will be received free of charge until December 19, 2023 (inclusive), by UPTEVIA as part of the priority subscription period and as part of the Public Offering.

Each subscription must be accompanied by a deposit. Subscriptions for which payments have not been made will be canceled ipso jure, without the need for formal notice.

Amounts paid at the time of subscription and remaining available after the allocations will be reimbursed without interest to the subscribers by the authorized intermediaries who will have received them.

The indicative delivery date for the New Shares is December 28, 2023.

Impact on ownership structure and voting rights

Impact of the Operation on the Owning Structure 

Before Offering   After the 91.7%    After the 100% 
                                        Offering       Offering 
Shareholders                       Nb. of   %    Nb. of    %    Nb.    % 
                             shares   capital shares    capital of shares capital 
 
Shareholdings of Board (Directoire) (1)          652 891   5.25%  652 891   4.21%  652 891  4.14% 
Of which Djanka Investissement (controlled by Sébastien  627 101   5.05%  627 101   4.04%  627 101  3.97% 
PELTIER) 
Of which Sébastien PELTIER                3 830    0.03%  3 830    0.02%  3 830   0.02% 
Shareholdings of Supervisory Board members        -      0.00%  -      0.00%  -     0.00% 
 
Employees (2)                       13 768   0.11%  13 768    0.09%  13 768  0.09% 
                                        - 
Public                          11 742 327 94.50%  14 826 784  95.60%  15 105  95.67% 
                                                   556 
                                        - 
Liquidity contract                    16 392   0.13%  16 392    0.11%  16 392  0.10% 
 
TOTAL                           12 425 378 100.00% 15 509 835  100.00% 15 788  100.00% 
                                                   607 1. Members not bound by any concerted action. 2. Registered shares.

Impact of the Operation on the Breakdown of Voting Rights 

Before Offering      After the 91.7%   After the 100% 
                                     Offering      Offering 
                        Number of voting %    Number   %    Number of voting % 
Shareholders                  rights      capital of voting  capital rights      capital 
                                     rights 
 
Shareholdings of Board (Directoire) (1)     1 276 841     9.72%  1 276 841  7.87%  1 276 841     7.74% 
Of which Djanka Investissement (controlled by  1 232 101     9.38%  1 232 101  7.60%  1 232 101     7.47% 
Sébastien PELTIER) 
Of which Sébastien PELTIER           3 830       0.03%  3 830    0.02%  3 830       0.02% 
Shareholdings of Supervisory Board members   -         0.00%  -      0.00%  -         0.00% 
 
Employees (2)                  23 461      0.18%  23 461   0.14%  23 461      0.14% 
                                     -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 15:04 ET (20:04 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.