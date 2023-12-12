DJ The First China (Hainan) Talent Exchange Conference Successfully Held

EQS Newswire / 12/12/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8

The First China (Hainan) Talent Exchange Conference Successfully Held The inaugural China (Hainan) Talent Exchange Conference was successfully held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou from December 9 to 10. Themed "Rally Support from Global Talents, Advance Hainan Free Trade Port's Development," the conference included the opening ceremony, the China (Hainan) Human Resources Cooperation and Development Forum, the Forum on Integrated Development of Industries and Talented People in Hainan Free Trade Port, a special talent introduction event, and three "Hainan Tours." Hainan is currently in a critical period of its free trade port construction and a window of opportunity for high-quality development. More than ever, there is an urgent need for talented individuals, like a burning thirst for water. The province is committed to advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent. It aims to create platforms for talents to achieve their ambitions, streamline talent introduction channels, optimize the environment for talent development, and become a hub for global innovative resources that brims with entrepreneurial vitality. The conference hopes to inspire all types of talented individuals to unleash their entrepreneurial passion, realize their dreams, and open an exciting new chapter in their lives in Hainan, sharing and creating new opportunities in the open development of the free trade port. Hainan welcomes talents from home and abroad to innovate, start businesses, and seek employment, seizing great opportunities and building the free trade port together. File: The First China (Hainan) Talent Exchange Conference Successfully Held

12/12/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e1e9b440b5e21b5293e8ba716cc26128

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 20:00 ET (01:00 GMT)