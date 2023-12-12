

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 0.6598 against the U.S. dollar and 1.6324 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6565 and 1.6385, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 96.02 and 0.8942 from Monday's closing quotes of 95.96 and 0.8911, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the loonie.



