IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB is Granted Additional Patent for Drug Candidate Pirepemat that Expands its Patent Protection

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, December 12, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company has been granted a new patent in Europe related to both a new salt of the drug candidate pirepemat and the process for its preparation. This new patent, which covers the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the ongoing clinical Phase IIb development, has also been granted in the strategically important markets Japan and China.

"With this patent, IRLAB is adding to the already strong patent protection for one of its lead programs, pirepemat, providing further exclusivity and adding to the value of the pirepemat program. This is a key factor in partnering and commercialization discussions," said Gunnar Olsson, CEO, IRLAB.

Pirepemat has the potential to become the first treatment in a new class of drugs designed to reduce falls, and thus fall injuries, in people living with Parkinson's disease. Pirepemat has previously been granted composition of matter patents providing pirepemat exclusivity in the major markets; China, EU, Japan, and the US. The recently granted additional patent, covering the salt of the drug used in the ongoing clinical development, is predicted to expire in 2038. With the potential grant of supplementary protection certificates (SPCs) or patent term extension (PTE), exclusivity can potentially reach into the early 2040s.

For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About pirepemat (IRL752)

Drug candidate pirepemat (IRL752) has the potential to be the first treatment in a new class of drugs designed to improve balance and reduce falls and fall injuries in people living with Parkinson's disease. Pirepemat is designed to strengthen nerve cell signaling in the prefrontal cortex via antagonism at 5HT7 and alpha-2 receptors leading to increased dopamine and noradrenaline levels. 45 percent of all people living with Parkinson's fall recurrently, which approximates 2.6 million people suffering from a significantly reduced quality of life also due to fear of falling. There are no available treatments at present, despite the great medical need. Pirepemat is currently in a Phase IIb study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of different doses of pirepemat in people living with Parkinson's disease to identify the optimal dose for Phase III. The study is active at 38 study sites across France, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB is granted additional patent for drug candidate pirepemat that expands its patent protection

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com