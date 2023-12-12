Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Director's Dealing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Golden Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce the Company has been informed that on 11 December 2023 Oliver Friesen (Chief Executive Officer) purchased on-market 80,000 Golden Metal shares at a price per share of 9.35p, for an investment value of £7,480.

Following the above purchase Oliver Friesen has a beneficial interest of 673,967 shares representing 0.79% of the Company's issued share capital.

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Oliver Friesen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Golden Metal Resources Plc b) LEI 213800J4SKZAMUEPGW34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of 1p each



Identification code ISIN: GB00BPQY8R36



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s)





9.35p 80,000











d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume 80,000



- Price 9.35p



e) Date of the transaction 11 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Oliver Friesen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For further information visit www.goldenmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Golden Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 First Equity Limited Broker Jonathan Brown/Jason Robertson Tel: +44 20 7374 2212





THE PROJECTS

Pilot Mountain Project

The Pilot Mountain project is an advanced exploration and mineral resource definition stage project located in Mineral County in western Nevada. The project covers an area of 14.80 km2 (3,656.1 acres) and is located 200km southeast of Reno and 18km east of Mina, Nevada. It is well situated for the supply of power, water and skilled labour and proximity to transport infrastructure in Mineral County and is centred around four existing mineral deposits: Garnet; Good Hope; Gunmetal and Desert Scheelite, all of which possess significant skarn-style tungsten-copper-silver-zinc mineralisation. The Pilot Mountain project consists of 176 active lode mining claims and 4 filed mill site claims. The four mill site claims filed at the former Dunham mill site have secure access to groundwater supply sufficient for the proposed project.

Kibby Basin Lithium Project

The Kibby Basin Project covers two claim packages which are prospective for lithium brine mineralisation. The southern claim package is less than 250m from a 2022 drillhole which returned a significant interval (169m) of lithium brine mineralisation which was determined to be open in all directions. The Project is less than 5km to the southeast of the Company's flagship Pilot Mountain Project.

Golconda Summit Project

Golden Metal is the operator of the Golconda Summit project, which is held under an earn-in right to acquire up to 100 per cent. of the project from the mineral claim owner pursuant to an option agreement. The Golconda Summit project is an exploration stage gold and silver project located in Humboldt County and situated at the confluence of the Getchell and Battle Mountain - Eureka metallogenic trends, and consists of 44 lode mining claims, covering a total area of approximately 3.22 km2 (795.4 acres) located approximately 27km east of Winnemucca.

Garfield Project

The Garfield Project is an exciting copper-gold-silver prospect consisting of 39 lode mining claims covering 3.23 km2 (797.9 acres) located in Mineral County, Nevada, approximately 14km due east of the town of Hawthorne and 120km due west-northwest of Tonopah. Exploration to date has included detailed geochemical sampling and follow up analysis which highlighted the presence of both skarn-type and porphyry style mineralisation and alteration at the 'High-Grade Zone'. Further mapping, prospecting and rock sampling was recently completed with results confirming presence of high-grade copper, silver and gold mineralisation.

Stonewall Project

The Stonewall project is an exploration stage gold-silver property prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralisation. The property consists of 19 lode mining claims covering 1.59 km2 (392.5 acres) located on the northern flank of Stonewall Mountain, on the western edge of the Nellis Airforce Range Restricted Access Area, in Nye County, Nevada, approximately 24km south-east of the historic gold mining town of Goldfield and 60km due south of Tonopah.

