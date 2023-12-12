The new IEA-PVPS Task 19, succeeding Task 14, aims at fostering sustainable PV grid integration and invites experts from diverse countries, disciplines, and organizations to join its ambitious projects, with the aim of reshaping the future of electric power networks and positioning PV as a dominant force within evolving power systems.In the midst of a global transition toward renewable energy sources, the integration of photovoltaics (PV) into existing power systems emerges as a critical challenge. IEA-PVPS Task 19, aiming to start in summer 2024 and succeeding Task 14 which focussed on principles ...

