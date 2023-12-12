

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 4-day highs of 0.6159 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7485 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6121 and 1.7572, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 89.60 and 1.0708 from Monday's closing quotes of 89.45 and 1.0720, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.73 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the aussie.



