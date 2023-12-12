IamFire Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £1.0 million from Existing and New Investors

December 12

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IamFire plc

(To be renamed WeCap plc)

("Company")

Placing and Subscription to raise £1.0 million from Existing and New Investors

Total Voting Rights

The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised £1,000,000 before expenses through a placing ("Placing") and subscription ("Subscription") for an aggregate of 66,666,667 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at 1.5 pence per share.

In connection with the Placing, the Company has entered into a Placing Agreement ("Placing Agreement") with Tennyson Securities ("Tennyson") pursuant to which Tennyson has placed 60,496,667 New Ordinary Shares with institutional and other investors ("Placing Shares").

In addition, the Company has received applications to subscribe for a further 6,170,000 New Ordinary Shares from a range of investors ("Subscription Shares").

The Placing and Subscription are conditional, inter alia, on admission of the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares (together the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission").

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the access segment of the Aquis Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 18 December 2023.

Under the terms of the Placing Agreement, the Company has granted advisors 4,000,000 broker warrants with an exercise price of 1.5p per ordinary share and a life to expiry of 5 years from the date of Admission.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, IamFire plc plc's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 412,014,017 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

