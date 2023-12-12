Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 11/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 18,829 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 458.40p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 448.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 454.89p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,899,588 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,899,588. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 314,309 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,405,716.80.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 454.84p 8,702 Chi-X (CHIX) 454.89p 5,938 BATE (BATE) 454.79p 2,315 Aquis (AQXE) 455.15p 1,467 Turquoise (TRQX) 455.69p 407

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 290 450.00 08:18:55 00381763086TRLO1.1.1 XLON 290 448.60 08:19:01 00381763094TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 20 453.20 09:04:01 00381768229TRLO1.1.1 BATE 276 453.40 09:04:01 00381768231TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 583 453.40 09:04:01 00381768232TRLO1.1.1 XLON 577 453.40 09:04:01 00381768233TRLO1.1.1 XLON 304 453.40 09:04:01 00381768243TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 14 453.40 09:14:04 00381768848TRLO1.1.1 XLON 273 453.40 09:19:25 00381769085TRLO1.1.1 XLON 6 453.40 09:19:36 00381769108TRLO1.1.1 XLON 163 453.40 09:23:44 00381769379TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 163 453.40 09:23:44 00381769380TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 595 453.40 09:23:44 00381769381TRLO1.1.1 XLON 565 453.40 09:23:44 00381769382TRLO1.1.1 XLON 230 453.40 10:26:32 00381782313TRLO1.1.1 XLON 75 453.40 10:26:32 00381782314TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 215 453.40 10:27:12 00381782334TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 21 453.40 10:27:12 00381782335TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 88 453.40 10:27:12 00381782336TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 800 453.40 10:29:09 00381782539TRLO1.1.1 XLON 270 453.20 10:29:09 00381782540TRLO1.1.1 BATE 230 453.20 10:29:09 00381782541TRLO1.1.1 BATE 130 453.40 10:29:09 00381782542TRLO1.1.1 XLON 80 453.20 10:29:09 00381782543TRLO1.1.1 BATE 215 453.40 10:29:09 00381782546TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 256 455.00 11:15:57 00381787138TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 265 454.60 11:43:00 00381789883TRLO1.1.1 BATE 8 456.40 12:33:50 00381793469TRLO1.1.1 XLON 93 456.40 12:33:58 00381793475TRLO1.1.1 XLON 91 456.40 12:34:06 00381793478TRLO1.1.1 XLON 17 456.40 12:34:13 00381793486TRLO1.1.1 XLON 89 456.40 12:34:18 00381793492TRLO1.1.1 XLON 89 456.40 12:34:21 00381793499TRLO1.1.1 XLON 4 456.40 12:34:25 00381793502TRLO1.1.1 XLON 87 456.40 12:34:29 00381793507TRLO1.1.1 XLON 78 456.40 12:34:34 00381793517TRLO1.1.1 XLON 86 456.40 12:34:39 00381793521TRLO1.1.1 XLON 64 456.40 12:34:45 00381793532TRLO1.1.1 XLON 85 456.40 12:34:52 00381793535TRLO1.1.1 XLON 51 456.40 12:34:55 00381793536TRLO1.1.1 XLON 38 456.40 12:35:01 00381793539TRLO1.1.1 XLON 125 455.40 12:35:03 00381793540TRLO1.1.1 BATE 165 455.40 12:35:03 00381793542TRLO1.1.1 BATE 290 455.40 12:35:03 00381793541TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 290 455.40 12:35:03 00381793543TRLO1.1.1 BATE 376 455.40 12:35:03 00381793544TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 199 455.20 12:35:04 00381793545TRLO1.1.1 XLON 145 455.20 12:35:04 00381793546TRLO1.1.1 XLON 270 455.40 12:35:04 00381793547TRLO1.1.1 XLON 199 455.60 12:35:04 00381793548TRLO1.1.1 XLON 190 455.60 12:35:04 00381793549TRLO1.1.1 XLON 106 455.60 12:35:04 00381793550TRLO1.1.1 XLON 93 455.60 12:35:04 00381793551TRLO1.1.1 XLON 106 455.60 12:35:04 00381793552TRLO1.1.1 XLON 92 455.60 12:35:07 00381793557TRLO1.1.1 XLON 17 455.60 12:44:43 00381794089TRLO1.1.1 XLON 5 454.80 13:03:49 00381795522TRLO1.1.1 XLON 231 454.80 13:06:58 00381795829TRLO1.1.1 XLON 389 456.00 13:23:23 00381798101TRLO1.1.1 XLON 16 456.00 13:23:26 00381798108TRLO1.1.1 XLON 10 456.20 13:27:48 00381798566TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 290 456.00 13:45:28 00381801300TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 6 455.80 13:49:34 00381802052TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 290 455.80 14:10:16 00381805259TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 99 455.80 14:10:16 00381805260TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 150 455.80 14:10:16 00381805261TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 97 455.80 14:10:16 00381805262TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 290 455.40 14:10:16 00381805267TRLO1.1.1 BATE 290 455.40 14:10:16 00381805268TRLO1.1.1 BATE 223 455.40 14:10:16 00381805269TRLO1.1.1 XLON 190 455.80 14:10:17 00381805273TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 33 455.80 14:10:17 00381805274TRLO1.1.1 TRQX 158 456.00 14:10:17 00381805275TRLO1.1.1 TRQX 104 456.20 14:30:31 00381812283TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 100 456.00 14:31:45 00381813502TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 8 456.00 14:31:45 00381813503TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 90 456.00 14:31:45 00381813504TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 516 456.00 14:32:03 00381813636TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 290 455.80 14:34:08 00381815102TRLO1.1.1 BATE 101 455.40 14:51:19 00381822376TRLO1.1.1 TRQX 101 455.40 14:51:19 00381822377TRLO1.1.1 TRQX 290 454.80 14:56:51 00381824703TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 190 456.00 15:03:21 00381827803TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 190 456.00 15:04:08 00381828144TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 120 454.80 15:21:19 00381836402TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 290 454.80 15:21:19 00381836401TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 162 454.80 15:21:23 00381836429TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 241 456.20 15:39:13 00381842838TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 509 456.20 15:39:13 00381842839TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 14 456.00 15:42:26 00381843947TRLO1.1.1 TRQX 18 455.00 15:55:28 00381848159TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 17 455.00 15:55:28 00381848160TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 163 455.00 15:57:27 00381848826TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 92 456.40 16:07:25 00381852024TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 143 456.40 16:07:25 00381852025TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 158 456.40 16:07:44 00381852087TRLO1.1.1 CHIX 140 456.00 16:12:19 00381853635TRLO1.1.1 AQXE 406 456.20 16:16:00 00381855101TRLO1.1.1 XLON 104 456.60 16:16:00 00381855102TRLO1.1.1 XLON 106 456.60 16:16:00 00381855103TRLO1.1.1 XLON 196 458.40 16:25:24 00381862098TRLO1.1.1 XLON 144 458.40 16:25:24 00381862099TRLO1.1.1 XLON 395 458.40 16:29:31 00381865210TRLO1.1.1 XLON 127 458.40 16:30:00 00381865690TRLO1.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02