Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
12 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
11/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
18,829
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
458.40p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
448.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
454.89p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,899,588 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,899,588. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 314,309 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,405,716.80.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
454.84p
8,702
Chi-X (CHIX)
454.89p
5,938
BATE (BATE)
454.79p
2,315
Aquis (AQXE)
455.15p
1,467
Turquoise (TRQX)
455.69p
407
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
290
450.00
08:18:55
00381763086TRLO1.1.1
XLON
290
448.60
08:19:01
00381763094TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
20
453.20
09:04:01
00381768229TRLO1.1.1
BATE
276
453.40
09:04:01
00381768231TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
583
453.40
09:04:01
00381768232TRLO1.1.1
XLON
577
453.40
09:04:01
00381768233TRLO1.1.1
XLON
304
453.40
09:04:01
00381768243TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
14
453.40
09:14:04
00381768848TRLO1.1.1
XLON
273
453.40
09:19:25
00381769085TRLO1.1.1
XLON
6
453.40
09:19:36
00381769108TRLO1.1.1
XLON
163
453.40
09:23:44
00381769379TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
163
453.40
09:23:44
00381769380TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
595
453.40
09:23:44
00381769381TRLO1.1.1
XLON
565
453.40
09:23:44
00381769382TRLO1.1.1
XLON
230
453.40
10:26:32
00381782313TRLO1.1.1
XLON
75
453.40
10:26:32
00381782314TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
215
453.40
10:27:12
00381782334TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
21
453.40
10:27:12
00381782335TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
88
453.40
10:27:12
00381782336TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
800
453.40
10:29:09
00381782539TRLO1.1.1
XLON
270
453.20
10:29:09
00381782540TRLO1.1.1
BATE
230
453.20
10:29:09
00381782541TRLO1.1.1
BATE
130
453.40
10:29:09
00381782542TRLO1.1.1
XLON
80
453.20
10:29:09
00381782543TRLO1.1.1
BATE
215
453.40
10:29:09
00381782546TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
256
455.00
11:15:57
00381787138TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
265
454.60
11:43:00
00381789883TRLO1.1.1
BATE
8
456.40
12:33:50
00381793469TRLO1.1.1
XLON
93
456.40
12:33:58
00381793475TRLO1.1.1
XLON
91
456.40
12:34:06
00381793478TRLO1.1.1
XLON
17
456.40
12:34:13
00381793486TRLO1.1.1
XLON
89
456.40
12:34:18
00381793492TRLO1.1.1
XLON
89
456.40
12:34:21
00381793499TRLO1.1.1
XLON
4
456.40
12:34:25
00381793502TRLO1.1.1
XLON
87
456.40
12:34:29
00381793507TRLO1.1.1
XLON
78
456.40
12:34:34
00381793517TRLO1.1.1
XLON
86
456.40
12:34:39
00381793521TRLO1.1.1
XLON
64
456.40
12:34:45
00381793532TRLO1.1.1
XLON
85
456.40
12:34:52
00381793535TRLO1.1.1
XLON
51
456.40
12:34:55
00381793536TRLO1.1.1
XLON
38
456.40
12:35:01
00381793539TRLO1.1.1
XLON
125
455.40
12:35:03
00381793540TRLO1.1.1
BATE
165
455.40
12:35:03
00381793542TRLO1.1.1
BATE
290
455.40
12:35:03
00381793541TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
290
455.40
12:35:03
00381793543TRLO1.1.1
BATE
376
455.40
12:35:03
00381793544TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
199
455.20
12:35:04
00381793545TRLO1.1.1
XLON
145
455.20
12:35:04
00381793546TRLO1.1.1
XLON
270
455.40
12:35:04
00381793547TRLO1.1.1
XLON
199
455.60
12:35:04
00381793548TRLO1.1.1
XLON
190
455.60
12:35:04
00381793549TRLO1.1.1
XLON
106
455.60
12:35:04
00381793550TRLO1.1.1
XLON
93
455.60
12:35:04
00381793551TRLO1.1.1
XLON
106
455.60
12:35:04
00381793552TRLO1.1.1
XLON
92
455.60
12:35:07
00381793557TRLO1.1.1
XLON
17
455.60
12:44:43
00381794089TRLO1.1.1
XLON
5
454.80
13:03:49
00381795522TRLO1.1.1
XLON
231
454.80
13:06:58
00381795829TRLO1.1.1
XLON
389
456.00
13:23:23
00381798101TRLO1.1.1
XLON
16
456.00
13:23:26
00381798108TRLO1.1.1
XLON
10
456.20
13:27:48
00381798566TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
290
456.00
13:45:28
00381801300TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
6
455.80
13:49:34
00381802052TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
290
455.80
14:10:16
00381805259TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
99
455.80
14:10:16
00381805260TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
150
455.80
14:10:16
00381805261TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
97
455.80
14:10:16
00381805262TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
290
455.40
14:10:16
00381805267TRLO1.1.1
BATE
290
455.40
14:10:16
00381805268TRLO1.1.1
BATE
223
455.40
14:10:16
00381805269TRLO1.1.1
XLON
190
455.80
14:10:17
00381805273TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
33
455.80
14:10:17
00381805274TRLO1.1.1
TRQX
158
456.00
14:10:17
00381805275TRLO1.1.1
TRQX
104
456.20
14:30:31
00381812283TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
100
456.00
14:31:45
00381813502TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
8
456.00
14:31:45
00381813503TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
90
456.00
14:31:45
00381813504TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
516
456.00
14:32:03
00381813636TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
290
455.80
14:34:08
00381815102TRLO1.1.1
BATE
101
455.40
14:51:19
00381822376TRLO1.1.1
TRQX
101
455.40
14:51:19
00381822377TRLO1.1.1
TRQX
290
454.80
14:56:51
00381824703TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
190
456.00
15:03:21
00381827803TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
190
456.00
15:04:08
00381828144TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
120
454.80
15:21:19
00381836402TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
290
454.80
15:21:19
00381836401TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
162
454.80
15:21:23
00381836429TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
241
456.20
15:39:13
00381842838TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
509
456.20
15:39:13
00381842839TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
14
456.00
15:42:26
00381843947TRLO1.1.1
TRQX
18
455.00
15:55:28
00381848159TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
17
455.00
15:55:28
00381848160TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
163
455.00
15:57:27
00381848826TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
92
456.40
16:07:25
00381852024TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
143
456.40
16:07:25
00381852025TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
158
456.40
16:07:44
00381852087TRLO1.1.1
CHIX
140
456.00
16:12:19
00381853635TRLO1.1.1
AQXE
406
456.20
16:16:00
00381855101TRLO1.1.1
XLON
104
456.60
16:16:00
00381855102TRLO1.1.1
XLON
106
456.60
16:16:00
00381855103TRLO1.1.1
XLON
196
458.40
16:25:24
00381862098TRLO1.1.1
XLON
144
458.40
16:25:24
00381862099TRLO1.1.1
XLON
395
458.40
16:29:31
00381865210TRLO1.1.1
XLON
127
458.40
16:30:00
00381865690TRLO1.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com