Dienstag, 12.12.2023
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
12.12.23
08:19 Uhr
5,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1405,50009:13
PR Newswire
12.12.2023 | 08:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

11/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

18,829

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

458.40p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

448.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

454.89p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,899,588 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,899,588. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 314,309 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £1,405,716.80.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

454.84p

8,702

Chi-X (CHIX)

454.89p

5,938

BATE (BATE)

454.79p

2,315

Aquis (AQXE)

455.15p

1,467

Turquoise (TRQX)

455.69p

407

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

290

450.00

08:18:55

00381763086TRLO1.1.1

XLON

290

448.60

08:19:01

00381763094TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

20

453.20

09:04:01

00381768229TRLO1.1.1

BATE

276

453.40

09:04:01

00381768231TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

583

453.40

09:04:01

00381768232TRLO1.1.1

XLON

577

453.40

09:04:01

00381768233TRLO1.1.1

XLON

304

453.40

09:04:01

00381768243TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

14

453.40

09:14:04

00381768848TRLO1.1.1

XLON

273

453.40

09:19:25

00381769085TRLO1.1.1

XLON

6

453.40

09:19:36

00381769108TRLO1.1.1

XLON

163

453.40

09:23:44

00381769379TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

163

453.40

09:23:44

00381769380TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

595

453.40

09:23:44

00381769381TRLO1.1.1

XLON

565

453.40

09:23:44

00381769382TRLO1.1.1

XLON

230

453.40

10:26:32

00381782313TRLO1.1.1

XLON

75

453.40

10:26:32

00381782314TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

215

453.40

10:27:12

00381782334TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

21

453.40

10:27:12

00381782335TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

88

453.40

10:27:12

00381782336TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

800

453.40

10:29:09

00381782539TRLO1.1.1

XLON

270

453.20

10:29:09

00381782540TRLO1.1.1

BATE

230

453.20

10:29:09

00381782541TRLO1.1.1

BATE

130

453.40

10:29:09

00381782542TRLO1.1.1

XLON

80

453.20

10:29:09

00381782543TRLO1.1.1

BATE

215

453.40

10:29:09

00381782546TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

256

455.00

11:15:57

00381787138TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

265

454.60

11:43:00

00381789883TRLO1.1.1

BATE

8

456.40

12:33:50

00381793469TRLO1.1.1

XLON

93

456.40

12:33:58

00381793475TRLO1.1.1

XLON

91

456.40

12:34:06

00381793478TRLO1.1.1

XLON

17

456.40

12:34:13

00381793486TRLO1.1.1

XLON

89

456.40

12:34:18

00381793492TRLO1.1.1

XLON

89

456.40

12:34:21

00381793499TRLO1.1.1

XLON

4

456.40

12:34:25

00381793502TRLO1.1.1

XLON

87

456.40

12:34:29

00381793507TRLO1.1.1

XLON

78

456.40

12:34:34

00381793517TRLO1.1.1

XLON

86

456.40

12:34:39

00381793521TRLO1.1.1

XLON

64

456.40

12:34:45

00381793532TRLO1.1.1

XLON

85

456.40

12:34:52

00381793535TRLO1.1.1

XLON

51

456.40

12:34:55

00381793536TRLO1.1.1

XLON

38

456.40

12:35:01

00381793539TRLO1.1.1

XLON

125

455.40

12:35:03

00381793540TRLO1.1.1

BATE

165

455.40

12:35:03

00381793542TRLO1.1.1

BATE

290

455.40

12:35:03

00381793541TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

290

455.40

12:35:03

00381793543TRLO1.1.1

BATE

376

455.40

12:35:03

00381793544TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

199

455.20

12:35:04

00381793545TRLO1.1.1

XLON

145

455.20

12:35:04

00381793546TRLO1.1.1

XLON

270

455.40

12:35:04

00381793547TRLO1.1.1

XLON

199

455.60

12:35:04

00381793548TRLO1.1.1

XLON

190

455.60

12:35:04

00381793549TRLO1.1.1

XLON

106

455.60

12:35:04

00381793550TRLO1.1.1

XLON

93

455.60

12:35:04

00381793551TRLO1.1.1

XLON

106

455.60

12:35:04

00381793552TRLO1.1.1

XLON

92

455.60

12:35:07

00381793557TRLO1.1.1

XLON

17

455.60

12:44:43

00381794089TRLO1.1.1

XLON

5

454.80

13:03:49

00381795522TRLO1.1.1

XLON

231

454.80

13:06:58

00381795829TRLO1.1.1

XLON

389

456.00

13:23:23

00381798101TRLO1.1.1

XLON

16

456.00

13:23:26

00381798108TRLO1.1.1

XLON

10

456.20

13:27:48

00381798566TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

290

456.00

13:45:28

00381801300TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

6

455.80

13:49:34

00381802052TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

290

455.80

14:10:16

00381805259TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

99

455.80

14:10:16

00381805260TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

150

455.80

14:10:16

00381805261TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

97

455.80

14:10:16

00381805262TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

290

455.40

14:10:16

00381805267TRLO1.1.1

BATE

290

455.40

14:10:16

00381805268TRLO1.1.1

BATE

223

455.40

14:10:16

00381805269TRLO1.1.1

XLON

190

455.80

14:10:17

00381805273TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

33

455.80

14:10:17

00381805274TRLO1.1.1

TRQX

158

456.00

14:10:17

00381805275TRLO1.1.1

TRQX

104

456.20

14:30:31

00381812283TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

100

456.00

14:31:45

00381813502TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

8

456.00

14:31:45

00381813503TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

90

456.00

14:31:45

00381813504TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

516

456.00

14:32:03

00381813636TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

290

455.80

14:34:08

00381815102TRLO1.1.1

BATE

101

455.40

14:51:19

00381822376TRLO1.1.1

TRQX

101

455.40

14:51:19

00381822377TRLO1.1.1

TRQX

290

454.80

14:56:51

00381824703TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

190

456.00

15:03:21

00381827803TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

190

456.00

15:04:08

00381828144TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

120

454.80

15:21:19

00381836402TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

290

454.80

15:21:19

00381836401TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

162

454.80

15:21:23

00381836429TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

241

456.20

15:39:13

00381842838TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

509

456.20

15:39:13

00381842839TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

14

456.00

15:42:26

00381843947TRLO1.1.1

TRQX

18

455.00

15:55:28

00381848159TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

17

455.00

15:55:28

00381848160TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

163

455.00

15:57:27

00381848826TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

92

456.40

16:07:25

00381852024TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

143

456.40

16:07:25

00381852025TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

158

456.40

16:07:44

00381852087TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

140

456.00

16:12:19

00381853635TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

406

456.20

16:16:00

00381855101TRLO1.1.1

XLON

104

456.60

16:16:00

00381855102TRLO1.1.1

XLON

106

456.60

16:16:00

00381855103TRLO1.1.1

XLON

196

458.40

16:25:24

00381862098TRLO1.1.1

XLON

144

458.40

16:25:24

00381862099TRLO1.1.1

XLON

395

458.40

16:29:31

00381865210TRLO1.1.1

XLON

127

458.40

16:30:00

00381865690TRLO1.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
