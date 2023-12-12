KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 4 December 2023 and 8 December 2023, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|04-12-2023
|96 000
|€ 5 173 555
|€ 53.89
|€ 53.38
|€ 54.08
|05-12-2023
|95 000
|€ 5 196 168
|€ 54.70
|€ 53.60
|€ 55.02
|06-12-2023
|94 000
|€ 5 213 014
|€ 55.46
|€ 54.70
|€ 55.74
|07-12-2023
|93 000
|€ 5 199 542
|€ 55.91
|€ 55.22
|€ 56.24
|08-12-2023
|92 000
|€ 5 230 354
|€ 56.85
|€ 56.00
|€ 57.22
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 7 615 069 on 8 December 2023.
