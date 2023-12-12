

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corporation (NOK), a Finnish telecom major, and Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK), a German telecom firm, said on Tuesday that they have begun to deploy a multi-vendor Open RAN network with Fujitsu Limited in Germany.



The technology is fully integrated into DT's live commercial network and the initial cluster will provide 2G, 4G, and 5G commercial services to customers in the Neubrandenburg area of Germany.



Nokia will replace the incumbent vendor in the deal. The project is already underway and will be extended from the first-quarter of 2024 onwards.



Nokia will deploy its commercial Open RAN compliant, high-performance, energy efficient 5G AirScale baseband solution in DT's commercial network including Fujitsu Radio Units.



Nokia's O-RAN solution will ensure DT has full feature, service, and performance parity with classic purpose-built RAN.



Both companies have also agreed to explore O-RAN technology around Cloud RAN, 3rd party CaaS, RIC, SMO, and energy efficiency.



