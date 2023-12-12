

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer prices increased as initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 30.



Excluding energy, inflation eased to 4.2 percent in November from 5.1 percent in the previous month.



The increase in inflation was mainly due to energy price developments. Energy prices were 4.3 percent cheaper than last year, but in October, prices were 5.8 percent lower.



Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food products eased to 6.3 percent in November from 7.9 percent in the previous month.



However, consumer prices dropped 1.0 percent on a monthly basis in November.



