IMC Exploration Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

DUBLIN: 12 December 2023 - IMC Exploration Group plc (LSE: IMC) announces that Mr Eamon O'Brien, Executive Chairman of the Company, has purchased on-market a total of 175,000 IMC ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a volume weighted average price of £0.0302 per Ordinary Share. Further details are provided below.

Following this purchase, which was made on behalf of his brother, Mr O'Brien considers that he has a beneficial interest in a total of 19,060,440 Ordinary Shares (as per the Company's announcement dated 22 November 2023), representing 2.78% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eamon O'Brien 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name IMC Exploration Group plc b) LEI 2138006RYVS4BRW33C48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00B6WC2H62 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0297 £0.03148 £0.0305 £0.028 50,000 50,000 50,000 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price 175,000 £0.0302 e) Date of the transaction(s) 28 and 30 November 2023 and 1 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction(s) London Stock Exchange

