The Portuguese government is seeking proposals for a €45 million ($48.4 million) floating PV project.From pv magazine Spain The government of Portugal has kicked off a tender to build four floating solar plants at the Alqueva Dam on the River Guadiana, on the border of Beja and Évora Districts in southern Portugal. State-owned Empresa de Desenvolvimento e Infraestruturas do Alqueva (EDIA), controlled by the Ministry of Agriculture of Portugal, will hold the procurement exercise. The four facilities will have a combined capacity of 52 MW and will use around 100,000 solar panels. In May, EDIA launched ...

