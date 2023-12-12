

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK Plc (GSK) Tuesday said Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has accepted the company's Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy for review to include adults aged 50-59 who are at increased risk.



Arexvy was approved in Japan in September this year for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus in people 60 years of age and older.



The submission was supported by positive results from a Phase III study showing immune response and safety of Arexvy in adults aged 50-59.



The vaccine has been approved in countries including US, Europe, Japan, the UK, and Canada.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken