INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Opens 2024 Registration with Focus on "Brands at Play"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Licensing Expo , the world's leading event dedicated to brand licensing, IP extension and collaborations, opens 2024 registration and hotel bookings with new dedicated attendee programs delivering elevated value to its attending audience of global consumer product manufacturers and retailers.

Organized by Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group and sponsored by Licensing International, Licensing Expo plays host to the world's biggest brands from Hasbro to Pokémon, BBC's Bluey to the Coca-Cola Company, all looking for new partners to develop best-in-class officially licensed consumer product ranges.

With "Brands at Play" set as the core theme for 2024, the event will spotlight the power play holds in every stage of life and the creativity it fosters when building brands. Manifesting across a range of new immersive brand experiences, new educational content and new catered networking spaces, the theme will also continue internationally into Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) later the same year (Sept. 24-26, 2024, ExCeL London).

"Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe continue to exceed all expectations with record high retail attendance," notes Anna Clarke, SVP Licensing, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "As we enter the next stage of Licensing Expo's evolution, we continue to strive to facilitate the highest quality of new business opportunities for our industry and invest in the development of exciting advancements for the future. The curated theme is contextual and intentional. We invite the licensing community's imagination of fun to see everyone "at play" throughout the event!"

Maura Regan, President of Licensing International, adds: "The business of brand licensing is constantly evolving and we are thrilled to partner with the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets to take Licensing Expo into the next stage of its development, meeting executives where they are with what they need. The licensing community is looking for insight into emerging trends, new business opportunities and new ways to connect. Licensing Expo remains a key global destination for anyone looking to achieve all of this under one roof. It is truly a must-attend event for those in the business of global brands."

Registration is now open for visitors and exhibitors. Admission is free of charge for qualified retailers, press and exhibitors. 2023 attendees can benefit from a limited time discount enabling free of charge registration until Jan. 31, 2024. General admission is $50. For more information on the 2024 admissions policy, visit www.licensingexpo.com .

Early registration is encouraged to be the first to hear on new updates for Licensing Expo 2024. Advanced hotel room bookings are also now available for full advantage of exclusive discounts. Hotels available for discounted housing rates include the Four Seasons, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM and NoMad.

About Licensing Expo: ???

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Global Licensing Group: ???

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe , Licensing Expo Shanghai , and License Global . Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.???

About Licensing International:

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $340+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP (Licensing Expo)

