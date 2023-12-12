Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Welcomes Geotechnical Engineer and Forensic Investigator Richard Stahl

Senior Vice President Richard Stahl joins the Forensic Architecture & Engineering (FA&E) practice of J.S. Held in London.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held is pleased to announce that Richard Stahl, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., CEng, has joined the company in the London office. He brings over 30 years of geotechnical engineering and forensic investigations experience in large complex losses, sharing his extensive knowledge with insurance companies, law firms, and corporate clients. Richard is a multidisciplinary professional who combines geotechnical engineering, geology, forensic engineering and analysis, and business management expertise. Clients find Richard, a geotechnical engineer and forensic investigator with an MBA, to be a "versatile expert who can bridge the gap between technical engineering challenges and business management considerations," noted Forensic Architecture & Engineering practice lead Emily Wohlfarth.

While located in the London office of J.S. Held, Richard is called upon to identify efficiencies in large infrastructure projects and help resolve disputes in complex large loss matters worldwide. Richard leads multidisciplinary teams in large-scale project developments and forensic investigations; he provides expert testimony at trials, arbitrations, and mediations. He is a CEDR-accredited mediator.

Richard has been engaged in multimillion-dollar assignments within many business sectors, including mining, energy, natural resources, industrial, commercial, heavy civil infrastructure, marine, transportation and distribution, real estate, hospitality, and tourism/recreational sectors within the Americas and Asia. Notable assignments include flooding investigations and remediation in the Bahamas, shallow and deep excavations in North America, tunneling in Asia and North America, and slopes and tailings dams in North and South America.

He is a prolific public speaker, presenting papers at a variety of geotechnical, tunneling, and mining conferences across the world. He has been published in many professional journals, such as the Canadian Journal of Civil Engineering and the American Society of Civil Engineering. Richard attended the University of British Columbia for his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering, the University of Alberta for his PhD in Geotechnical Engineering, and the London Business School for his Sloan Master's in business.

Reflecting on his decision to join J.S. Held, Richard Stahl comments, "I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside so many talented engineers, scientists, risk managers, financial professionals, and other experts to apply our unique approach to business-focused problem-solving for the benefit of our clients in London and across the world."

