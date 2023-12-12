

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced, following Renault's decision to sell the part of Nissan shares that are held in a French trust, the company has agreed to offer and acquire the same by making use of its right of first offer agreed with Renault under the New Alliance Agreement.



Nissan said it has decided to cancel all the acquired shares to improve the capital efficiency of the company. The company said the cancellation will lower net assets and increase earnings per share, which is expected to improve the price-to-book ratio.



