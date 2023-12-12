AccessPay and Sage Forge Partnership to Enhance and Streamline Reconciliation Processes

The partnership enables retrieval of automated bank statements - reducing repeatable, manual reconciliation processes, freeing up time, and mitigating error-based risks. Integration allows Sage's customers to leverage AccessPay's multi-bank connectivity.

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / AccessPay, the leading corporate-to-bank integration provider, has announced that it has become a Sage Recommended Solution, enabling customers across the world to increase the frequency and accuracy of their reconciliation processes and mitigate error-based risks.

Through AccessPay's connectivity via the SWIFT network to over 11,000 banks globally, Sage customers who sign up to use AccessPay's services can receive comprehensive and detailed statement data from a broad array of banks, which is automatically formatted and delivered through a single, secure connection.

Delivering bank statement data directly into Sage enhances the precision and efficiency of the reconciliation process. This update facilitates improved financial decision-making by providing users with accurate, timely data from their banking partners. The streamlined process reduces the manual effort once dedicated to downloading and reformatting statement data, simultaneously mitigating the risk of fraudulent activity through the elimination of manual manipulation of bank statement data.

Chip Mahan, Global Commercial Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking at Sage, said: "The partnership with AccessPay gives our customers access to reliable and secure bank connectivity at a global level and across multiple Sage products. It will help them streamline time-consuming manual processes and instead focus on growing their businesses. We look forward to working with AccessPay to enhance our customers' experience further."

Graham Morgan, Director of Strategic Alliances at AccessPay, said: "At AccessPay we are incredibly proud of our Automated Bank Statement Retrieval solution - a simple yet powerful, user-friendly answer to one of the most challenging issues facing accountants globally. We are also thrilled to be working closely together with a market leader and are ready to add further value to Sage's innovative solutions and vast user base."

About AccessPay:

AccessPay is leading the way in driving digital transformation within finance and treasury teams, by modernising processes across banking operations, minimising the risk of fraud and error, enhancing efficiency and optimising cash visibility. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and established in 2012, AccessPay is a pioneering force in the banking industry, providing an unparalleled embedded banking experience and leading-edge solutions for its clients.

