Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. have engaged a group of multi-talented individuals to serve as their first Advisory Board. HerdWhistle is a joint venture between A4 Systems and the Alpha Phenomics Group providing advanced traceability solutions for the livestock industry that enhance animal health, optimize resource utilization, and drive efficiency in operations

Chaired by HerdWhistle Chief Science Officer Graham Plastow (Professor and CEO of Livestock Gentec at the University of Alberta) the Board will play a critical role in shaping the strategic direction of the company. Plastow is joined by Irene Cheng, Professor and Scientific Director, Multimedia Research Group, University of Alberta, Sheila Hillmer, Key Account Manager Elanco and Vice-Chair of Alberta Beef Producers, Egan Brockhoff, experienced swine veterinarian, policy advisor, university lecturer and currently serving as the Veterinary Counselor for the Canadian Pork Council, Nigel Cook, former Government of Alberta research scientist and adjunct professor at the University of Alberta, Dominique Kwong, award winning entrepreneur and telecoms engineer, George Moen, serial entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in food and franchising, Max Rothschild, animal genetics and genomics expert, international livestock specialist and Distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Department of Animal Science Iowa State University, and Allan Schaefer, founder of Animal Inframetrics now part of the Alpha Phenomics Group and adjunct professor at the University of Alberta.

HerdWhistle's offerings include patented inventions arising from collaborative research with Animal Inframetrics and its university partners. Combinations of technologies are designed to monitor the welfare and efficiency of animals and trace them through the supply chain to better meet the increasing demands of consumers for sustainable production. Plastow quotes Arthur C Clarke saying "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Further indicating that HerdWhistle provides tools to make the hidden visible whether it is the origin of a steak, early detection of disease, or an animal's efficiency and methane emitting potential. HerdWhistle's Imagenomics and BigEye platforms paint a picture worth a thousand words when it comes to precision livestock production.

For further details on The Alpha Phenomics Group Inc.'s transformative journey, visit their official website here. Explore HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.'s commitment to innovation and excellence by visiting their website here.

Contact Information: Media Relations HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

investors@herdwhistle.com (587) 943-4404

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190551