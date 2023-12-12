In the first week of December, prices in almost all electricity markets decreased compared to the previous week due to lower gas and CO2 prices, lower electricity demand and higher wind energy production, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.Solar PV, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production Solar energy production dropped in most of the main European electricity markets in the week of Dec. 4 with declines ranging from 23% in Portugal to 3.9% in Spain. But solar energy production saw some bright spots, as noticed by the 15% increase in the German market. According to AleaSoft Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...