Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, opens a new retail pop up in Harrods, marking its second appearance in this prestigious luxury department store located on the menswear level. This extended presence in Harrods, available throughout December, will showcase Hyperice's latest product launches for the first time in the UK, allowing consumers to experience innovative wellness technology firsthand.

Shoppers visiting the Hyperice retail space will be the first to test the newest technology,as well as explore the brand's full range of products before buying, including:

Normatec Lower Legs from the Normatec line (dynamic air compression boots) designed for dynamic air compression on the go, providing targeted relief for your calves.

Matte black Hypervolt 2 and Hypervolt Go 2 from the award-winning Hypervolt line (percussion therapy) portable solution for muscle recovery and relaxation.

from the award-winning Hypervolt line (percussion therapy) portable solution for muscle recovery and relaxation. Heated Head Attachment- compatible with any Hypervolt by Hyperice, an attachment that brings warmth and soothing relief to enhance your recovery experience, also recently recognised as one of TIME's 'best innovations for 2023'.

Hyperice's store reaffirms the brand's dominant presence in the wellness industry and its commitment to innovation by delivering premium-quality products to consumers. This partnership not only strengthens Hyperice's status, but continues to expand Harrods' wellness offerings, allowing customers to experience and purchase top-tier wellness technology tools encompassing percussion, vibration, air compression, and heat and ice compression therapy products.

"Hyperice and Harrods are two brands synonymous with excellence, quality, and a commitment to delivering the best experiences to our customers," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We're excited to have our latest innovation available for trial in store at Harrods over the Holiday season so that consumers can experience our technology first hand."

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Katz, Hyperice started with an ice and compression product, but has since evolved into a performance and recovery technology brand. Today, the company is a holistic, high-performance wellness company with numerous product lines and categories.

Other Hyperice product lines available include:

Venom heat and vibration massage wearables

Vyper vibrating foam rollers

Hypersphere vibrating spheres

Hyperice ice compression

Normatec air compression technology line

Hyperice is designed to benefit all individuals, from elite athletes, sports leagues, and teams to consumers seeking to elevate their performance and move better.

With global athlete investors, such as tennis Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka and Hyperice Athlete Investor and Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland, Hyperice has gained recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Its technology and expertise have significantly impacted fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale.

Jason Hussain, Director of Fitness for EMEA, shares his excitement about returning to Harrods: "Returning to Harrods with Hyperice is an exciting opportunity to bring the transformative benefits of our wellness products to a diverse audience. While our products have undoubtedly impacted sports and elite performance, it's equally valuable for fitness enthusiasts, physical therapists, wellness centres, and anyone looking to elevate their wellbeing. Our aim is to inspire people from all walks of life to pursue their fitness goals and experience the positive changes that our innovative wellness technology can bring to their lives."

The Hyperice retail space is situated on the Harrods menswear level and opened its doors in December 2023.

Find out more at https://hyperice.com/en-GB/

