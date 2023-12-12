Blower Market worth $4.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blower Market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2028 from USD 3.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2023-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing demand for blowers across various industries is spurred by their versatile applications. From ventilation and cooling in manufacturing plants to combustion support in furnaces, blowers play a pivotal role in diverse industrial processes. The emphasis on energy efficiency, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for precise air and gas handling contribute to the growing adoption of blowers. Industries ranging from manufacturing and construction to wastewater treatment find these devices essential, driving the overall demand for blowers across diverse sectors.

Blower Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2020-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product type, pressure, end-use industry, distribution channel, and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for oil-free and Class 0-certified blowers Key Market Drivers Growing financial allocations towards water and wastewater treatment

Positive displacement blowers, by product type, are expected to grow by the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the Blower Market has been segmented into positive displacement blowers, centrifugal blowers, high-speed turbo blowers, and regenerative blowers. Positive displacement blowers are in high demand across a wide range of sectors because of their unparalleled versatility and dependability. Given their superior ability to deliver steady airflow and pressure, these blowers are crucial for use in water treatment facilities, wastewater treatment facilities, and pneumatic conveying. Businesses value their versatility in managing a variety of gases and their capacity to function under difficult circumstances. Positive displacement blowers are in more demand as industries place a higher value on accuracy and longevity while still satisfying the wide range of requirements for industrial operations.

The pressure segment above 20 psi segment is expected to grow at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Blower Market based on pressure into up to 15 psi, 15 - 20 psi, and above 20 psi. The above 20 psi segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The above 20 psi blowers can also be known as the high-speed blowers. The industry uses these blowers because of how well they work to provide tailored airflow and quick air circulation. For procedures that need rapid cooling, ventilation, or material handling, these blowers are essential. Their capacity to provide strong airflow at high velocities speeds up production by accelerating temperature regulation and guaranteeing ideal conditions in industrial environments. High-speed blowers are a favored option for many industrial applications as they also aid in energy conservation and process optimization.

Europe is expected to be the third largest region in the Blower Industry.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest Blower Market during the forecast period. The European region has been subdivided into five key countries: the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. High and medium-voltage products are crucial to industries as they enable efficient power transmission over long distances from generation centers to transformer substations. The revitalization of the European industrial sector and the establishment of new industrial set-ups and facilities are also expected to fuel the demand for high & medium-voltage products in the region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Blower Companies are Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Aerzen (Germany), and Xylem (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Atlas Copco invested further in India for the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune, India. The facility would manufacture air and gas compressor systems for the local market, and for export. The company also took into account the sustainability factor since, in the facility around 80% of the energy will come from solar panels and 75% of the water consumed will be derived from rainwater harvesting.

In December 2022, Ingersoll Rand acquired Everest Blower Systems Private Limited, which would strengthen the company's presence in India. This acquisition would enable the company to offer customized blower and vacuum pump solutions in India.

In June 2021, Aerzen added the new AT 60 size to its Aerzen Turbo G5plus line, broadening its range of products. Applications for these blowers include industrial or municipal wastewater treatment facilities. The Aerzen Turbo AT 60-0.9S is intended for assembly capacities of up to 50 kW and volume flows of 900-2,640 m3/h.

