12.12.2023
Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Dec-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.1735 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18707321 
CODE: AASU LN 
ISIN: LU1681044563 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681044563 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AASU LN 
Sequence No.:  291490 
EQS News ID:  1795091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2023 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

