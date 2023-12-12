

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were a tad higher on Tuesday after data showed wholesale prices in the country fell by 3.6 percent in November compared with the same month last year.



The ZEW indicator of economic expectations for December is due later in the day. The dollar dropped and Treasuries gained ahead of key U.S. consumer price inflation data for November due later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was up 25 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,819 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Hannover RE rose 1.6 percent after the reinsurer said it expects higher earnings for full year.



Carl Zeiss Meditec shares soared 7.2 percent after the medical technology company beat annual revenue expectations.



