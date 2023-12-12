

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, said on Tuesday that it will scrutinize 'green' claims made by Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) about certain household essential items or fast-moving consumer goods, which include food and drink, cleaning products, toiletries, personal care items, and others.



The market regulator added that it will also examine environmental claims made by the Group.



The CMA's move follows concerns around how the company is marketing certain products, within some brands, to customers as environmentally friendly.



The probe is based on the CMA's concerns that, among others, certain statements and language used by Unilever appear vague and broad, and may mislead shoppers regarding the environmental impact of those products.



The claims made on some ingredients are presented in a way that may exaggerate how 'natural' the product is and so may create an inaccurate or misleading impression, the CMA noted, adding that Unilever's use of colors and imagery, such as green leaves, may create the overall impression that some products are more environmentally friendly than they actually are.



The CMA has contacted Unilever and will set out its concerns in writing later on Tuesday.



Last year, shoppers in the UK had spent over 140 billion pounds on FMCG products.



