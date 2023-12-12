Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 15/12/2023

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 15/12/2023 
12-Dec-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 15/12/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 15/12/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index      TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                  ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi MSCI World ESG MSCI World ESG 
IE000PB4LRO2 Physical  CTB Net Zero Ambition Broad CTB Select 0,20% USD 
             Dist         Index 
 
             Amundi MSCI World   MSCI World 
             Climate Net Zero   Climate Paris 
IE000CL68Z69 Physical  Ambition PAB UCITS  Aligned Filtered 0,20% USD 
             ETF Acc        Index 
 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                     Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index          TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                     (at Close) 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World Climate                 London 
LU2056739464 Physical  Climate Change  Change Net Total Return 0,20% USD CLWD  USD   Stock   14/12/2023 
             (DR) UCITS ETF - Index               LN       Exchange 
             Acc 
 
                                        --------- 
 
             Lyxor Net Zero  S&P Developed ex-Korea 
             2050 S&P World  LargeMidCap Net Zero        GPAB      London 
LU2198882362 Physical  Climate PAB (DR) 2050 Paris-Aligned ESG  0,20% USD LN   USD   Stock   14/12/2023 
             UCITS ETF - Acc  Net Total Return Index               Exchange 
                                        EABG      London 
                                        LN   GBP   Stock   14/12/2023 
                                                Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 14/12/2023 at close.

- Effective 15/12/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 14/12/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   15/12/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2056739464, LU2198882362, LU2198882362, 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CLWD,GPAB,EABG 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  291496 
EQS News ID:  1794497 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794497&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2023 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
