DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 15/12/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CLWD,GPAB,EABG) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 15/12/2023 12-Dec-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 15/12/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 15/12/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI World ESG MSCI World ESG IE000PB4LRO2 Physical CTB Net Zero Ambition Broad CTB Select 0,20% USD Dist Index Amundi MSCI World MSCI World Climate Net Zero Climate Paris IE000CL68Z69 Physical Ambition PAB UCITS Aligned Filtered 0,20% USD ETF Acc Index Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World Climate London LU2056739464 Physical Climate Change Change Net Total Return 0,20% USD CLWD USD Stock 14/12/2023 (DR) UCITS ETF - Index LN Exchange Acc --------- Lyxor Net Zero S&P Developed ex-Korea 2050 S&P World LargeMidCap Net Zero GPAB London LU2198882362 Physical Climate PAB (DR) 2050 Paris-Aligned ESG 0,20% USD LN USD Stock 14/12/2023 UCITS ETF - Acc Net Total Return Index Exchange EABG London LN GBP Stock 14/12/2023 Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 14/12/2023 at close.

- Effective 15/12/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 14/12/2023 Merger Effective Date 15/12/2023

