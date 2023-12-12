The crunch of popcorn was combined with the taste of the Chupa Chupslollipops. On December 11, the new product will be available throughout France.

CRNCH POPCORN CONCEPTS, part of the United Food Beverage Group, launches a Chupa Chups popcorn novelty in France. The Dutch company combined the crunch of popcorn with the sweet signature taste of the Chupa Chups lollipops. This premium quality of colourful popcorn is air-popped, gluten-free and glazed with the most loved and signature Chupa Chupslollipop flavours: Apple, strawberry, cola and caramel. It comes in a fun-sized 135 gr bag for easy sharing. Starting with December 11th 2023, the product will be available in all Carrefour hypermarkets and supermarkets across France.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212813268/en/

Chupa Chups® Brings Pop to Popcorn in Carrefour (Photo: Business Wire)

To mark the official launch, Chupa Chups® invites popcorn lovers to join an exclusive event at Carrefour Montesson on December 12th. The attendees will be part of the excitement, indulge in free tastings, and experience the Chupa Chupa Popcorn Wonderland.

Great collaboration for taste

CRNCH POPCORN CONCEPTS is a new brand in the food industry. The company is part of the United Food Beverage Group. A distributor of A-branded, licensed and new-label F&B products through sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships all over the world.

''Either during big birthday celebrations or intimate family TV nights. We are there together with iconic flavoured Chupa Chups? popcorn, to celebrate true joy. We are enthusiastic about this great collaboration between partners that share the same values; bringing tasteful and joyful moments to families and friends across the world,'' said Yuri Roosblad, Director at United Food Beverage Group.

Still innovative after 65 years

Conquering the heart and taste of kids and teens since 1958, Chupa Chups? has become world famous for its round lollipops and the flower shaped logo designed by Salvador Dalí in the late sixties. Its characteristic flavour profile is also ideal to bring credibility and inspire innovative F&B products that never fail to stand out on retail shelves.

Marta Ballesteros, Global Licensing Manager at Perfetti Van Melle, the global confectionery group, commented: "We are very excited at the prospect of CRNCH Popcorn Concepts. Offering the fans of our brand many moments of joy and fun with every crunch of this popcorn that is so skillfully glazed in the long-time, fan favourite flavours of Chupa Chups

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212813268/en/

Contacts:

Anna Amat

anna.amat@es.pvmgrp.com