DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.1733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16381394 CODE: ALAU LN ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAU LN Sequence No.: 291515 EQS News ID: 1795159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 12, 2023 04:11 ET (09:11 GMT)