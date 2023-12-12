ANICAV: EAT SAFE, EAT SUSTAINABLE: CHOOSE LEGUMES FROM EUROPE

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy and the European Union have always been in the vanguard regarding food safety and the quality of food products. To guarantee consumers a high level of food safety and safeguard the agri-food sector from recurrent crises, the EU has adopted the Farm to Fork Strategy to meet the challenge of ensuring public health and safe food throughout the food supply chain. Its integrated control system, based on high standards for agri-food products, aims to protect public health as well as animal and plant welfare, whether products are from the EU or imported.

In this context, EU legumes benefit people and the planet.

Driven by concerns about health, climate change, natural resources and animal welfare, an increasing number of consumers eat more plant-based protein sources. The production of legumes is far more environmentally sustainable than the production of animal proteins, as it requires fewer natural resources, in terms of water consumption, fertilisers and chemicals.

Let's be safe and let's eat sustainably by enjoying this delicious recipe based on EU legumes.

SPICY LENTIL SOUP ON TOASTED BREAD

Time: 30 minutes

Difficulty: easy

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 whole/small not-too-hot chilli (pepperoncino), or a pinch or two hot chilli flakes

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

400g canned lentils

about ½ litre stock or water combined with stock cube

salt and pepper to taste

toasted crusty bread

METHOD

Sauté the garlic gently in the olive oil for a moment or two, then add the chilli pepper or flakes, the chopped parsley, and stir together.

Next, add the lentils and stock, or water mixed with the stock cube.

Bring to the boil, simmer together for about half an hour, or until it is thick and tasty; add more water if and as needed. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

To serve: ladle the lentil soup over the toasted bread, and dress with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Enjoy European legumes with family and friends in the holiday season - good for the planet and packed with goodness for you and your loved ones!

