

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased for the fifth straight month in October, and at the steepest pace in nearly three-and-a-half years, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Tuesday.



Exports declined 7.5 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.3 percent decline in the previous month.



Further, this was the quickest rate of decrease since May 2020, when exports plunged 12.2 percent.



In October, exports of food, beverages, tobacco, petroleum products, and natural gas in particular shrank compared to a year earlier, the agency said.



At the same time, fewer shipments were seen in the categories of chemical products, food, beverages, and tobacco.



Data showed that the volume of imports was 8.7 percent lower in October compared to a year ago.



According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports in December were less unfavourable than in October.



