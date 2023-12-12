France-based Heliocity has developed HelioFlash, a series of artificial intelligence algorithms that assess PV systems on buildings, while offering recommendations to improve operations.From pv magazine France Heliocity, a spinoff of France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES), has developed a series of algorithms to remotely conduct diagnostic assessments of rooftop PV systems. "For 10 years, we looked for ways to bring together solar installations and buildings," Heliocity CEO Émeric Eyraud told pv magazine France. "The building environment is quite demanding for PV systems, particularly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...