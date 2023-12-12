Front runners of the advertising and media industries will gather on January 18th 2024 to discuss evolving trends and technologies that are shaping the future of the media

Aryel, the leading provider of Augmented Reality (AR) marketing solutions, today announces its inaugural INNOV8 conference "Horizon Trends: Forecasting the Media Landscape', taking place at 9am on Thursday, 18th January 2024, at The Soho Hotel, London. This follows the launch of Aryel's 'INNOV8'; a series of events, workshops, podcasts and roundtables designed to support the global ad industry.

Horizon Trends: Forecasting the Media Landscape (Credit: Aryel)

A forward-looking event dedicated to uncovering the emerging trends and technologies that are shaping the future of advertising, INNOV8 will see leading experts from ad-tech and media agencies, as well as prominent corporate marketing representatives discuss key topics in the media industry, including:

The evolving role and implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Exploring the dynamics of consumer attention in the digital age

Ensuring brand safety in a complex online environment

Addressability: Strategies for reaching the right audience

Assessing and maximising marketing effectiveness

The rise of Connected TV (CTV) and its market influence

Trend forecasting: Anticipating and adapting to future shifts

In the panel discussions, the speakers will draw on a combination of case studies, recent data, and professional experience to propose actionable steps and strategies for understanding and implementing the pivotal drivers shaping the media industry. There will also be a collaborative focus on future considerations such as geopolitical shifts, socioeconomic changes, and technological advancements.

"We look forward to facilitating the cross-pollination of ideas critical to our industry's growth," comments Claudia Mastromauro, VP of Sales, Strategy Operations UK at Aryel. "As the media landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, INNOV8 brings together thought leaders, innovators, and disruptors from across the industry to explore the next wave of media transformation."

The event will be hosted by Claudia Mastromauro and Victoria Usher, CEO at GingerMay.

The agenda of the conference will be as follows:

9:00am: Networking breakfast

9:45am: Plenary session

10:00 am noon: Panel discussions

About Aryel:

Aryel, the cutting-edge Adtech startup, empowers agencies and brands to create, distribute, and optimise immersive advertising campaigns while gathering valuable data, including audience emotional states and facial features. Notably, Aryel serves a global clientele, including renowned organisations like WPP, Teads, Lavazza, PwC, Barilla, Ferrero, and many others.

Under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Mattia Salvi, Aryel achieved remarkable milestones in 2022, boasting a phenomenal 300% year-over-year growth and amassing a user base exceeding 50,000 users and more than 2,000 companies. In 2023, Aryel successfully secured €3.7 million in funding through a post-seed round, with Prana Ventures taking the lead. For more information, visit www.aryel.io.

