

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in November mainly due the high base of comparison, data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.



Wholesale prices decreased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis in November but slower than the 4.2 percent decline seen in October. Wholesale prices have been falling since last April.



Destatis said the main reason for the current decline is a base effect due to the high price increases in the previous year due to the war in Ukraine.



Prices of petroleum products plunged 13.9 percent from a year ago. Lower annual wholesale prices were also recorded for grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds.



By contrast, wholesale prices for fruit, vegetables and potatoes increased 14.8 percent.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices fell 0.2 percent in November, which was slower than October's 0.7 percent decline.



