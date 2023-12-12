

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK), a copper recycling company, announced on Tuesday that it is endorsing two new projects at the North German plant for a total investment of 330 million euros.



The precious metals processing plant and refinery has been earmarked with 300 million euros, while 30 million euros have been allocated for augmenting environmental protection.



Aurubis also announced the second stage and significant expansion of the Reducing Diffuse Emissions or RDE used in primary copper reduction.



The new precious metal plant is expected to come online at the end of 2026. With this plant, the company is expecting higher efficiencies which in turn will reduce throughput times for materials containing precious metals and lower operating costs by around 15 percent.



The new projects, combined with previously approved projects, bring the total investment to over 750 million euros in the Hamburg plant.



Currently, Aurubis shares are trading at 73.46 EUR, down 3.34% in Germany.



