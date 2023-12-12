Anzeige
12.12.2023
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

30 November 2023 £964.96 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,421 shares in LTL.

As at 30 November 2023, LTL shares were valued at £11,240.16 per share, an increase of 0.8% from the valuation of £11,150.79 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 October 2023. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £30.6m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £15.8 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.90%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

12 December 2023


