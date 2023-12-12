

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.8598 against the pound and a 5-day high of 1.0808 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8558 and 1.0761, respectively.



Moving away from an early 4-day low of 0.9435 against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 0.9480.



The euro edged up to 157.30 against the yen, from an early low of 156.50.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro edged up to 1.6402 and 1.7589 from early 4-day lows of 1.6322 and 1.7485, respectively.



The euro climbed to a 4-day high of 1.4664 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.4593.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the pound, 1.09 against the greenback, 0.96 against the franc, 161.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the aussie, 1.80 against the kiwi and 1.49 against the loonie.



