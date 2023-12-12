Signal Generator Market Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 7.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the signal generator market is majorly driven by expansion of the telecommunications industry and rise in concerns regarding the complexities associated with electronic systems. Moreover, an increase in quantum computing research is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the signal generator market during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Signal Generator Market By Type, Application, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global signal generator market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global signal generator market analysis is expected to grow at a notable pace during the forecast period owing to surge in demand for signal generators from the telecommunications industry and rise in concerns regarding the complexities associated with electronic systems. However, the high initial cost of signal generators restrains market growth. On the contrary, there is an increase in quantum computing research.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $3.1 Billion CAGR 7.0 % No. of Pages in Report 322 Segments covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for signal generators from the telecommunications industry Increase in concerns associated with complexities of electronic systems Opportunity Increase in quantum computing research Restraint High initial cost of signal generator

The Analog segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Depending on type, the analog segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global signal generator industry revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that analog signal generators are small size & flexible and are widely used in the consumer electronics sector for testing of smartphones and laptops.

The Designing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the designing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global signal generator market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the testing segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 7.59% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to evolution of telecommunications, wireless networks, and electronic devices, which, in trun, has increased the requirement for signal generators to replicate intricate waveforms and effectively test communication systems. For instance, the increase in penetration of 5G network demands sophisticated signal generators capable of mimicking high-frequency scenarios and complex modulation schemes.

The IT and Telecommunication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By industry vertical, the IT and Telecommunication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue, reaching the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies, including the implementation of 5G in telecommunications and the ongoing evolution of IT infrastructure.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global signal generator market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.15% from 2023 to 2032, owing to continuous expansion of telecommunication networks, particularly the deployment of 5G technology. In addition, the demand for signal generators capable of simulating complex waveforms and supporting higher frequencies is escalating, creating opportunities for market players to innovate and cater to the specific requirements of the evolving telecom landscape in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players:

Rohde & Schwarz

National Instruments Corp.

Keysight Technologies

Anritsu

B&K Precision Corporation

AnaPico AG

Gewerbegebiet Aaronia AG II

RIGOL Technologies Inc.

SIGLENT Technologies

Tektronix, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global signal generator market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the signal generator market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing signal generator market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the signal generator market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing signal generator market size.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the signal generator market outlook.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global signal generator market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

