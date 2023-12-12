Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.12.2023 | 12:48
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 11 December 2023 were:

202.06p Capital only
202.50p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 1,843 ordinary shares on 11th December 2023, the Company has 79,673,529 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,687,776 shares which are held in Treasury.


