BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Inaugurate First African Site on December 18, 2023

MAINZ, Germany, December 12, 2023(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will inaugurate its first African site in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday, December 18th, 2023. The inauguration takes place on the occasion of the set-up of the containers for the first manufacturing unit called BioNTainer.



BioNTech invites media and the general public to join a live stream of the event on the same day at 2:00 pm CET. The statements of high-level dignitaries including official government representatives as well as members of BioNTech's board will be broadcasted in addition to the ceremonial ribbon cutting. The live stream will be available via this link , which will be activated on the event day.

A replay of the stream will be available via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.BioNTech.com . This will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event on the Company's website for seven days following the event.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Duality Biologics, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, OncoC4, Regeneron, Sanofi and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

