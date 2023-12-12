

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), a Swiss provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, announced Tuesday a minimum 540-day contract for the Transocean Barents with OMV Petrom S.A. in the Romanian Black Sea. The contract rate is $465,000 per day, excluding additional services.



For each day over 540 days, including the two option periods, the operating dayrate will be $480,000.



The program is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 and is estimated to contribute around $251 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilization and a demobilization fee.



