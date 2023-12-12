Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order From Textron Systems Corporation for the MarkStar Pro Laser Marking System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of MarkStar laser systems for laser marking, today announced it received an order from Textron Systems Corporation, a Textron Inc. company, for its MarkStar Pro laser marking system.

"Our MarkStar Pro provided the perfect solution to this company's unique challenge," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "The company was in search of an effective method of marking cylinder-shaped components, and our MarkStar system more than met expectations."

Textron Systems turned to Laser Photonics as a trusted supplier of laser marking technology due to Laser Photonic's cutting-edge marking products being able to reliably mark curved and large surfaces while remaining eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient. The MarkStar system excels at marking a wide range of surfaces and materials with permanent, durable and high-contrast marks.

For more information about the MarkStar line of laser marking systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is a cutting-edge laser marking and laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar Pro is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. This industrial laser system was designed to be low-maintenance while continuously delivering flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

