Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2023 | 13:06
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Launches Aurora AI: Revolutionizing Bot Trading for All Investors

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, introduces Aurora AI, an advanced AI-powered recommendation tool designed to simplify and elevate the bot trading experience for investors at every skill level.

Bybit Launches Aurora AI: Revolutionizing Bot Trading for All Investors

Empowering Investors with AI-Driven Strategies

Aurora AI simplifies the complexities of bot trading by harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. This cutting-edge tool analyzes historical market data to identify 18 sets of optimal strategy parameters, emphasizing factors such as yield, arbitrage frequency, and drawdown risk.

Simplified Trading for Beginners and Masters Alike

Breaking down traditional barriers to entry, Aurora AI makes powerful bot trading strategies accessible to both novice and seasoned investors. Users can input their desired investment amount and copy the trading strategies provided by Aurora AI directly.

A proven track record with over 70% win rate

Bybit's dedication to innovation is evident in Aurora AI's outstanding track record. The Futures Grid Bot's AI strategy boasts a win rate exceeding 70%, underscoring its effectiveness in generating consistent returns. Moreover, Aurora AI offers a diverse selection of strategies across various asset classes, enabling investors to tailor their approach to their unique needs.

"Bybit is committed to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and technologies," remarked Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "The launch of Aurora AI marks a significant stride in our mission to make sophisticated trading strategies accessible to everyone. We are confident that Aurora AI will revolutionize the way investors interact with the market and help them achieve their financial goals."

Bybit TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298715/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4451576/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-aurora-ai-revolutionizing-bot-trading-for-all-investors-302012544.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.