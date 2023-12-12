

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), an aerospace and defense company said it secured an order from the Austrian Defense ministry for 532 million euros to modernize Skyguard air defense systems.



The contract is for 48 months starting in February 2024.



Skyguard Next Generation belongs to the Skynex family of products from Rheinmetall Air Defense, and the order comprises a total of seven tactical units, each consisting of four 35mm guns, a sensor unit for monitoring airspace and a command post.



In the process, the current twenty-eight 35mm guns in inventory will be upgraded as well.



Skyguard Next Generation system has high-precision sensors that make it possible to detect and identify aerial targets at an early stage. The command system lets the operator build up a local picture, evaluate the threat situation and co-ordinate accordingly.



Guided missiles can be incorporated to this system as well.



Currently, Rheinmetall shares are trading at 283.20 EUR, down 0.25% in Germany.



