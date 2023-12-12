

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $549 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $761 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $6.91 billion from $6.73 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $549 Mln. vs. $761 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $6.91 Bln vs. $6.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.50



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken