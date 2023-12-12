Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark's Lisa Morden Featured in Special Report on the Green Transition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lisa Morden, Vice President of Safety, Sustainability and Occupational Health, was recently featured in the annual Pillars of the Green Transition: COP28 Edition report. The article from Investment Reports, in collaboration with Newsweek, provides insights from more than 100 industry leaders and policymakers on the key pillars of the green transition: finance, green energy, transportation, circularity and the built environment.

In the interview, Lisa discussed Kimberly-Clark's innovative circular business processes, our commitment to delivering on our purpose of Better Care for a Better World and how we're addressing environmental challenges while fostering the sustainable use of resources.

Read the full COP28 edition here: https://www.newsweek.com/pillars-green-transition-cop28-edition-1846421

See Lisa's full interview here: https://www.investmentreports.co/article/lisa-morden-head-of-sustainability-kimberly-clark-808/

