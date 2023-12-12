Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
[12.12.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.23
|IE000JL9SV51
|676,570.00
|USD
|0
|6,982,430.28
|10.3203
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.23
|IE000BQ3SE47
|5,120,550.00
|SEK
|0
|527,066,839.03
|102.9317
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.23
|IE000LSFKN16
|8,000.00
|GBP
|0
|82,245.31
|10.281
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.23
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|679,683.57
|10.1978