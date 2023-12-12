Weather Stream Inc.: Orbital Micro Systems Awarded $1.7M Space Development Agency Other Transaction Authority Agreement for GEMS-PEARL Passive Microwave Payloads

Company will lead development of passive microwave imager and sounder payloads for measuring Ocean Surface Vector Winds, Tropical Cyclone Intensity, and Temperature/Humidity

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), the instrument design and manufacturing subsidiary of Weather Stream Inc., a leader in the collection, aggregation, and dissemination of commercial weather and climate data, announced it was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Other Transaction Authority agreement by the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA). The agreement was awarded to OMS for prototype design, production, and testing of the Global Environmental Monitoring System - Passive and Exchangeable Advanced Radiometers for Low-Earth orbit (GEMS-PEARL) microwave imager and sounder payloads.

Under the agreement, OMS will build engineering prototypes of the GEMS-PEARL radiometers and perform extensive laboratory testing and characterization of key subsystems as well as validating the expected performance of retrieved environmental data products.

GEMS-PEARL is expected to produce key Environmental Data Records (EDRs) such as Ocean Surface Vector Winds (OSVW), Tropical Cyclone Intensity (TCI), and atmospheric temperature, water vapor, and precipitation. The data derived from the instruments are all critical for monitoring and predicting environmental conditions.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to further the development of our novel instrument concepts that can support the U.S. Warfighter with critical environmental data at a reduced cost per payload compared with legacy systems," said Michael Hurowitz, chief executive officer of Weather Stream. "It has been made clear that innovations in space-based environmental monitoring are significant priorities for the DoD, and we are eager to continue the development of reliable and cost-effective radiometric instrumentation that will address these needs."

About Orbital Micro Systems

Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), a subsidiary of Weather Stream, Inc., specializes in the development and delivery of remote sensing technologies for space, air, sea, and land applications. With broad expertise in applied science, weather science and Earth observation, instrumentation development, data science, space operations, and program delivery, OMS is positioned to deliver innovation to many markets, including aerospace, agriculture, IoT, and the public sector. For more information about OMS and Weather Stream, please visit www.weatherstream.com.

Contact:

John Stafford

Parallel Communications, Inc.

jstafford@parallelpr.com

X: @Parallel_PR

+1 515-708-1296

SOURCE: Weather Stream Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com