Ai Search Inc's new AI-powered search engine, iAsk.AI has reached an impressive milestone by serving 1 million searches in a single day, the company reported.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Ai Search Inc's new AI-powered search engine, iAsk.AI has reached an impressive milestone by serving 1 million searches in a single day, the company reported. This rapid growth comes less than a year after iAsk.Ai was launched in early 2023 into a booming market for generative AI tools.

Ask Ai

iAsk.Ai - Ask AI Questions Search Engine

Ask AI allows users to ask AI any question and receive instant, factual, and trustworthy answers with authoritative references on the first attempt. It also provides relevant videos and images alongside traditional organic web search results on a single page. The service is free, unlimited, requires no login, and does not store individual searches. It has become the go-to Research Answer Engine for college students and younger tech-savvy professionals, who are often early adopters of generative AI technology.

"Hitting 1 million daily searches reinforces how our AI search innovation uniquely meets consumer needs," said AI Search CEO and co-founder Dominik Mazur. "People want instant, authoritative answers without having to craft the perfect question through multiple tries." Unlike many AI chatbots gaining traction, iAsk.Ai delivers precise responses on the first search attempt without requiring users to have specialized knowledge of prompt engineering or various large language models. The proprietary natural language processing technology powering iAsk.Ai synthesizes the most relevant information into easily digestible answers for every query.

iAsk.Ai's milestone of 1 million questions per day coincides with a surge in mainstream interest in generative AI applications across text, image, video, and other formats. Despite the buzz around newly funded AI startups charging subscription fees, iAsk.Ai remains committed to keeping its services entirely free.

"As pioneering developers of generative AI, we feel obliged to advocate for responsible development," Mazur explained. "The benefits of this technology should be available to people from all backgrounds, not just those who can afford it. Our rapid user growth through entirely unpaid means, mostly via word-of-mouth, affirms that priority."

Since opening access in February, iAsk.Ai has seen its monthly search volume expand by over 40% month-over-month. With no signs of slowing momentum, Ai Search Inc. plans to implement continuous improvements, including more precise answer relevance ranking. Mazur and his Chicago-based team remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what AI search can achieve.

Mazur concludes, "We are still early in our journey of pioneering AI search. Our goal is to deliver not just the most accurate and comprehensive results but eventually telepathic interpretations that exceed current human imagination."

Contact Information

Tips Techcrunch

TC Contact Us

tips@techcrunch.com

Nicole Cozma

Blog Network Author - CNET

cozdroid@gmail.com

7274908973

Julio Moncada

Firsthand Capital

julio@firsthandcapital.com

6249523

SOURCE: Ai Search Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com